Cause of fire that destroyed Minot apartments undetermined

Investigators say the cause of a fire that destroyed a three-story apartment building in downtown Minot has been classified as undetermined.

The Feb. 26 fire started early in the morning in a first-floor apartment and spread to other parts of the building.

Minot Fire Marshal Dean Lenertz says due to the compromised condition of the structure, it’s been difficult for investigators to determine a direct cause.

Lenertz says arson is not suspected. Twenty-six of the building’s 28 units were occupied and all tenants made it out safely. Six firefighters were treated for minor injuries.