Catholic celebrations go on without worshippers

The Catholic shrine at Fatima in Portugal has held its annual celebrations without worshippers for the first time in its more than 100-year history.

Hundreds of thousands of people traditionally hold candles as they attend masses at the small town’s huge shrine on the night of May 12 and morning of May 13.

The ceremonies mark the day when three illiterate shepherd children first reported seeing visions of the Madonna.

Authorities this year asked people not to travel to Fatima due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Police cordoned off roads leading to the shrine.