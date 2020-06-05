Castlewood woman charged in death of 2-year-old girl

Authorities have charged a Castlewood woman with felony child abuse following the death of a two-year-old girl.

Authorities say the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office, Castlewood Ambulance, and Watertown Fire Rescue responded to a call of an unresponsive 2-year-old at a residence in Castlewood on Tuesday.

The two-year-old was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Authorities say the investigation revealed ongoing child abuse as the cause of death is still pending.

30-year-old Josephine Raymundo was arrested on felony child abuse charges with additional charges pending.

The investigation is ongoing.