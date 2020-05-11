Cass County remains ND epicenter of virus, with 24 new cases

Cass County in eastern North Dakota remains the epicenter of the state's coronavirus outbreak.

North Dakota officials on Sunday reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 in Cass County, bringing the county's total to 805.

Grand Forks County is second in North Dakota with 285 cases, after reporting one new case on Sunday.

Morton and Richland counties also reported one new case each on Sunday.

Statewide, there were 1,491 confirmed cases as of Sunday, up 27 from the previous day.

The number of patients hospitalized was 29 on Sunday, down five from the previous day. North Dakota's death toll from COVID-19 remains at 35.