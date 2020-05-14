Cass County records daily high number of 69 COVID-19 cases

North Dakota’s most populous county has recorded a daily high number of positive tests for the coronavirus.

Health officials say testing from Tuesday showed 69 cases in of COVID-19 in Cass County, which includes Fargo.

The county reported two deaths, both women in their 90s with with underlying health conditions.

There were a total of 76 cases reported statewide from Tuesday, the highest number since a mass testing event last month for LM Wind Power employees and others in Grand Forks.

It increased the total number of positive tests in North Dakota to 1,647.