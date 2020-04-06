Cass County officials ask rural residents to prepare for flooding

Officials with Cass County have asked rural residents to prepare for flooding along the Sheyenne and Maple Rivers.

The areas affected will be north of West Fargo, through Harwood, and towards Argusville.

The Sheyenne and Maple Rivers are expected to see a rapid rise from Monday to Wednesday with high temperatures rapidly melting last week's snowstorm.

The National Weather Service now says that the Sheyenne at Harwood will crest on Thursday at 91.3 feet.

This would match the crest from last year and bring a top 10 record flood.

The Maple River at Mapleton is now expected to crest at 22.5 feet, another top 10 flood.

Cass County has 90,000 sandbags filled and ready to deploy.

Rural Cass County residents can order filled sandbags by filling out an online form at www.casscountynd.gov or call the Flood Hotline at 701-241-8000.