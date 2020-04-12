Cass County inmate tests positive for COVID-19

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday a current inmate has the novel coronavirus.

The inmate is a man and was booked into jail on April 7.

According to the sheriff’s office, he was held in isolation and all new inmates are subject to an isolation screening process.

Thus, deputies said he didn’t have direct contact with the general population of inmates.

The medical staff recommended the male inmate get tested for COVID-19 and the results were positive, according to deputies.

