Cass County ballot drawings will be held Thursday via Facebook live

Notice is hereby given that the Ballot Rotation Drawing for the upcoming Primary Election in Cass County will be held on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at 10:00 AM in the Commission Conference Room of the Cass County Courthouse. This drawing is to determine ballot order for candidates for State Legislator, Governor, State Auditor, State Treasurer, Insurance Commission, Public Service Commissioner, Superintendent of Public Instruction, Justice of the Supreme Court, Judges of the District Court – East Central Judicial District, and County Commission.

On Monday, March 30, 2020, Governor Burgum issued Executive Order 2020-16 amending Open Meeting requirements for public bodies due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The order allows governing bodies to provide a call-in number or electronic link that gives real-time or Livestream public access to meetings rather than physical access to meeting locations. This is a response to public health needs and social distancing recommendations and will be in effect for the duration of the declared state of emergency.