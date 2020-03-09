Cass County Sheriffs investigating officer involved shooting

The Cass County Sheriff's office is investigating an officer involved shooting over the weekend that led to the death of an adult man.

Officers responded to reports of an intruder at a house in Backus, MN on March 8th.

They had also been informed that there were shots fired.

When they arrived on the scene they were met by an armed man on the street.

When he approached the officers with the gun, he was shot and fatally wounded by a deputy.

Officials also found another adult man dead inside the house.

Autopsies are scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner as the investigation into the incident continues.

The officers involved are currently on paid administrative leave.

No identities of the men who died or the officers involved have been released at this time.