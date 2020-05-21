Cass County Sheriff's Office release COVID-19 mass testing results

On May 19th, 2020 the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the North Dakota National Guard and the Red River Valley COVID-19 Task Force, conducted mass testing of all correctional staff and inmates for preventative measures.

The North Dakota Department of Public Health has since started to provide the results. The Sheriff’s Office has been notified of five (5) employees and five (5) inmates having positive test results; the Sheriff’s Office will continue to receive all testing results throughout today and tomorrow.

The staff and inmates identified with positive results were all asymptomatic at the time of testing.

Sheriff Jahner has initiated another contingency plan to limit exposure and future spread making every attempt to ensure the safety of inmates and staff.