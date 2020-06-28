Cass County Sheriff's Office Investigating Overnight Assault in Horace

A reported assault is being investigated in Horace.

Around 1:51 AM Sunday morning, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, F-M Ambulance, and the Horace Fire Department responded to Big Erv’s Bar & Grill in Horace, ND for an alleged assault that occurred.

Officials say through the initial investigation, deputies learned that the responsible party had assaulted two patrons and one bartender.

One of the people assaulted was transported to a Fargo area hospital; his condition is not being released at this time.

One individual has been arrested regarding this incident.

Anyone who has any information regarding the alleged assault is encouraged to contact Detective Lance Kitzan of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at (701) 241-5834.

This investigation remains active at this time.