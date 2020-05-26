Cass County Sheriff's Office investigating following crash involving serious injuries

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that on Saturday, May 23rd 2020 at 5:50 PM, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a serious motor vehicle accident on 43rd Ave NW in Turtle Lake Township.

Deputies and responders arrived and located two vehicles that were involved in a head-on crash at the crest of a hill. A 2001 Chevrolet pickup was fully engulfed in fire. Three male adult occupants of the pickup truck were treated on scene for serious injuries and transported to area hospitals and later airlifted to Metro and Fargo hospitals for further treatment. The second vehicle, a 2005 Nissan A2S, sustained serious damage and one adult female and one adult male were treated on scene and transported to local hospitals for further treatment for serious injuries.

Assisting at the scene were the Walker Police Department, Walker Fire Department, Minnesota State Patrol, North Memorial Ambulance and North Memorial Air Care. The investigation into the crash is on-going.