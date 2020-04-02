Cass Co. Electric donates more than 1,000 N-95 facemasks

Another local company is stepping up to help out our local medical staff stay protected during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Cass County Electric Cooperative donated N-95 facemasks to both Essentia Health and Sanford Health.

Kevin Bunn, manager of purchasing and facilities at Cass County Electric Cooperative, says "While it is important to ensure the safety of our employees, sacrificing some of our supplies to protect the front-line healthcare workers. It's one way we can make an impact as our communities gear up for this fight."

