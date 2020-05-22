Cass Co. Vector Control reports first mosquito

It's a sign summer is coming to the Valley, Cass County Vector Control says it has spotted the first mosquito.

The agency tweeted the image above with the caption 'first one.'

They didn't specify exactly where in the area this one was found.

This comes as a reminder to get that bug spray and sunblock as we head into the summer season.

Mosquitoes can carry West Nile Virus along with a host of other diseases.

We've included a link to the CDC's website with more information on mosquito-borne diseases under the 'related links' section of this story.