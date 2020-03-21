Cass Co. Sheriff's Office warns of reemerging scam

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says a scam tactic has reemerged in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

Individuals are identifying themselves as deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s office using legitimate names of employees.

The scammer claims the person has an active arrest warrant for failing to appear on a subpoena signed as an “expert witness.” The scammer then asks for a bond payment or risk arrest.

“We want to remind our public to remain vigilant if they receive a phone call from an identified law enforcement officer,” the office said in a release.

“If at any time you don’t feel the circumstances are adding up and they are identifying themselves as a deputy with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office; please hang up, call central dispatch at (701) 451-7660 and request to speak with the deputy. The deputy will assist in providing legitimacy to the original phone call.”

Cass County wants to remind residents at times Cass County personnel will place phone calls notifying individuals of an arrest warrant in an attempt to set up a court appearance. But will never as for a bond payment over the phone and will never take a bond payment in any form other than cash.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office will accept a payment on a bond, but it must be paid in cash and must be done at the court house.

The office encourages anyone with questions about an active warrant to call the warrant division at (701) 241-1283.

The office does not know of any victims falling for the scam this time around.

