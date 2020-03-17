Cass Co. Jail administrators work to cut COVID-19 risks

The Cass County Jail is working on its system of reducing the risk of a coronavirus outbreak in their lock-up.

Sheriff Jessie Jahner told Valley News Live that they're looking for a way to put low-risk offenders on monitored and supervised programs instead of putting them in Jail. Officials are also considering adjusting court dates to cut down on numbers in the facilities.

Currently, evert inmate brought to jail is screened, and anyone showing signs is isolated.

The jail also suspended all programs inside the facility. The Cass County Jail can hold 348 people, but the goal is to cut numbers to 180 or less.