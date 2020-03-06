State agriculture department investigating Cass-Clay milk recall

(Update) - The North Dakota Department of Agriculture announced on Friday it is investigating a milk recall.

Pictured above is one of the possibly affected gallons of milk.

Cass-Clay milk is believed to have been contaminated with a chemical that’s used to sterilize and clean equipment, according to a media release.

The milk is 1% low-fat galloon milk with a best by date of 3/19 and a time stamp between 16:30 and 17:30.

In the media release, the state agency said Ag inspectors are doing a more in-depth investigation to confirm that no other products were contaminated and that corrective measures are in place.

======================================================

(Original) - Cass-Clay is now recalling 1% low fat gallons of milk because a sanitizer was accidentally introduced into the milk, and drinking it may cause a burning in the throat.

The affected milk has a best buy date of 3/19 and a time stamp between 16:30 and 17:30.

The milk was distributed to grocery stores in Minnesota and North Dakota.

If you have a gallon of milk that could be affected, you're urged to return it for a full refund.

Anyone with questions about the situation should call 1-800-726-6455.