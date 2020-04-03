Car stalls on Moorhead train tracks, starts on fire

It was a scary drive for one person in Moorhead when their car stalled on a railroad crossing and then started on fire.

The Moorhead Fire Department says the call came in Thursday night around 9 for a car stalled and on fire at the crossing of 1st Ave. and 8th St. N.

When crews arrived, they quickly put out the flames and pushed the car off the tracks. BNSF was also notified of the car stopped on the tracks.

No one was injured in this incident and authorities aren't sure what caused the fire or the vehicle to stall.