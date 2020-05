A woman was taken to Altru in Grand Forks after rolling her pickup on Highway 75 in Polk County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the woman was driving south on Highway 75 south of Nielsville when it appears she lost control.

The vehicle rolled and landed on it's roof on the road.

Lara Routier, 48, of Nielsville was taken to the hospital.

Her injuries are unknown at this time.