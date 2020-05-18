Car crashes through Fla. family’s fence, flies across pool in chilling video

A Florida family is crediting a rainy day for possibly saving their lives after an SUV went off the road, plowed through two fences and flew over the family’s pool.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue responded to tend to the SUV driver, who is believed to have suffered from diabetic shock. (Source: WPLG/Lago Family/CNN)

The Lago family’s backyard has been their refuge during the coronavirus pandemic. Sabrina Lago, 11, and her 2-year-old brother love playing outside, but it rained Friday morning, keeping them indoors.

Parents Carlos and Carolina Lago say they’re glad for the rain after an SUV went off the road and flew over the family’s pool, causing damage to the yard. The Lagos were all inside when they heard the loud crash.

"It was like an explosion, like a big explosion," Carlos Lago said.

Surveillance video showed the SUV plow through the family’s fence, going so fast it flew over the pool from side to side, skimming the surface of the water. The children’s toys were inches from danger.

"My heart dropped. I was scared for my life," Sabrina said. “Thank God, my family is OK. I never thought this could happen. I'm just so thankful to have my family with me."

The SUV destroyed two fences and came to rest on the street out front. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue responded to tend to the driver, who is believed to have suffered from diabetic shock.

Carlos Lago says this isn’t the first time a car has come speeding off the street, and he is begging for the mayor, city commissioners or anyone who will listen to make changes before someone is killed. Just two hours before the crash, two maintenance workers were outside in the pool area.

"We would be outside in the pool, spending time in the pool. This is what scares me the most," Carlos Lago said. "My neighbor that lives next door, this has happened to her seven times. A wall or a safety barrier or something that they can stop this."

The driver was taken to the hospital following the crash. There is no word on her condition. Sabrina says she is praying for the woman.

