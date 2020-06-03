Canoe and kayak rentals now available in Moorhead

Just as the region starts to heat up, canoe and kayak rentals are now available in Moorhead.

Rentals are available every Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The rentals will cost $10 per hour, per vessel.

The boats are on a first come, first serve basis and are only available weather permitting.

You can find them at the Hjemkomst Landing at 200 First Ave. N. Moorhead. Life jackets are available, but you're urged to bring your own because of the COVID-19 pandemic.