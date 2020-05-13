Candlelight vigil held in Fargo for dead 5-year-old girl from Spirit Lake Reservation

A candlelight vigil was held Wednesday evening in front of the federal courthouse in Fargo to honor a dead 5-year-old girl.

Candlelight vigil for 5-year-old Raven Thompson of Spirit Lake Reservation.

Dozens made it despite the rain to the steps of the Quentin N. Burdick U.S. Courthouse.

The group gathered, amid social distancing guidelines, to remember Raven Thompson who federal investigators stated was killed last week at the Spirit Lake Reservation.

Her father Aaron Thompson Jr said the 5 year old was under the care of social services.

“It means a lot to me. It gives me hope knowing that something's being done,” Thompson said standing among the crowd.

The Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Taskforce of Fargo-Moorhead organized the event.

Amanda Vivier, the executive director, said she hopes this death shines a light on the problems children at reservations are facing, especially those in social services.

“A collection of voices are finally being heard involving a lack of protection of indigenous children. It is time to get laws and funding directed at these issues and many more issues that compromise the safety of our children,” Vivier said.

Raven’s 7-year-old brother Zane Thompson is currently at Sanford Hospital in Fargo recovering from unknown injuries.

Their father said Zane is being interviewed by federal investigators.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley are investigating the cause and manner of Raven’s death.