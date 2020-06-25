Can air purifiers help fight against COVID-19?

How safe do you feel in your own home when it comes to COVID-19?

Beyond washing hands and wearing masks, air disinfection could be another strategy to prevent coronavirus transmission.

"In the last few months, it's really picked up because of COVID," Precision Owner Brad Johnson says.

Health officials say the virus can linger in the air for hours. Adding that in enclosed spaces, it can be dangerous even if we're six feet apart.

"The filters are famous for killing viruses, molds, mildews and they help asthmatic people," Joe Icenhour with Aire Serv says. "It helps people keep from getting sick and passing it to one another."

Those these filters kill airborne coronavirus, health officials say they're ineffective if people come into close contact with one another.

"If a person is right next to you and they cough, that isn't going to stop you from getting COVID," Environmental Scientist Justin Otto says.

He says there's still a lot of research to be done, but these filters can be another line of defense.

Adding, it'll make your home or workplace safer. The virus won't recirculate through the air.

"We have really clean outdoor air in North Dakota and a low population, which are good things when dealing with COVID," Otto says.

If you're in a rural area, Otto adds, opening your windows once in a while can have a similar effect.

The people we talked to say the purifiers range between 800 and 900 dollars.