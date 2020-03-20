California issues statewide order to stay at home in bid to halt virus

California's governor has issued stay-at-home orders for 40 million people in the most sweeping move of any state yet to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

With half the state already under local stay-home requirements, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday issued a statewide order, warning that unless the rise in cases of COVID-19 slows, it might overwhelm the state’s medical system.

Newsom says people will be able to shop for food and seek medical care but should practice social distancing. In a letter to President Donald Trump,

Newsom said the virus eventually could infect more than half the state’s population.