California issues statewide order to stay at home in bid to halt virus

A few cars head south to cross from San Diego into Tijuana, Mexico, through what is normally one of the world's busiest land border crossings, Thursday, March 19, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Posted:

(NBC NEWS) - California's governor has issued stay-at-home orders for 40 million people in the most sweeping move of any state yet to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

With half the state already under local stay-home requirements, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday issued a statewide order, warning that unless the rise in cases of COVID-19 slows, it might overwhelm the state’s medical system.

Newsom says people will be able to shop for food and seek medical care but should practice social distancing. In a letter to President Donald Trump,

Newsom said the virus eventually could infect more than half the state’s population.

 