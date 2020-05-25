Calif. 13-year-old earns 4 associate’s degrees in 2 years

At just 13 years old, Jack Rico earned four associate’s degrees in two years.

A 13-year-old in California graduated with four associates degrees and now he's headed to get his bachelor's degree. (Source: KABC/CNN)

He is now the youngest graduate of Fullerton College in California after starting his college career when he was 11 years old.

He's headed to the University of Nevada on a full scholarship to get a bachelor’s degree in history.

But as for his plans from there, he’s taking it slow.

“I mean, I'm 13, so I don't want to rush everything,” he said. “I'm still trying to figure it out, but I just want to focus on learning right now. That's what I love to do."

When he’s not studying, Jack loves to play video games.

