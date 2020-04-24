COVID-19 vs seasonal allergies: know the difference in symptoms

The snow is gone, the sun is out, and people are enjoying the warmer weather as spring has finally sprung. For nearly 50 million Americans, like Nicolette Bresnahan, this means allergy season.

"I've had seasonal spring allergies for a while,” said Bresnahan. “For me, it’s a lot of sneezing, stuffy nose, that type of thing."

Bresnahan says although allergy symptoms may look like coronavirus, she isn't worried that she has it.

"I haven't had a fever or a cough,” Bresnehan said. “It’s just been the sneezing and stuffy nose. The stuff that usually happens in the spring for me."

The list of symptoms for COVID-19 continues to grow. On Friday, the CDC added six new symptoms to its list: chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell.

With the list of COVID-19 symptoms ever-evolving, the question is this: when is it just seasonal allergies or when is it something much worse?

"We've had some calls of people wondering because the symptoms are similar for example the nasal congestion, the sore scratchy throat, sometimes a little bit of shortness of breath, a dry cough can all be signs of allergies or early COVID,” said Dr. Richard Vetter, Chief Medical Officer for Essentia Health West.

Dr. Vetter says that a fever is still your telltale sign of the coronavirus. He adds that feeling tired can also be a giveaway that what you have is something more serious.

“Viruses have always been known to be more generalized,” said Dr. Vetter. “So fatigue, low-grade fever, cough, a runny nose."

Dr. Vetter says to take the medication you typically use to treat your allergies. If this doesn't work, call your doctor.

"If the treatment does not give your relief then certainly reach out to get another opinion,” Dr. Vetter said.

Dr. Vetter says they are hoping to do more tests at Essentia Health, but only for those who are showing symptoms.

The CDC now includes chills and muscle pain to the list of symptoms. If you have a symptom you are unsure of, reach out to your doctor.