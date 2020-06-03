COVID-19 scares causing local businesses to close for a second time

Local businesses have been through a lot lately.

After getting the green light to bring customers back inside, several bars and restaurants are having to close their doors yet again because of COVID.

One of those being Fargo Brewing Company downtown.

"We've been open for off-sale and delivery," Owner Aaron Hill says. "Now we aren't even doing that. It stinks."

With an employee coming into contact with someone who has COVID, they are taking no chances.

"We decided to close for the safety of our employees and our customers," Hill says. "We just decided that was more important than keeping the doors open."

Other businesses like the Bison Turf and the Southtown Pourhouse are making similar decisions because of COVID.

Hill says it's not an easy choice, but it's the right one.

"It's not very fun right now. It's been really tough."

Hill says they're encouraging all employees to get tested. They'll decide what's next after they get those results.

Fargo Brewing and the others hoping employees and customers will have no doubt they'll put your safety first.

Hill says you can support Fargo Brewing by buying cans at local liquor stores and restaurants.