Coronavirus cancellations and closures



SCHOOLS/COLLEGES:

- Minnesota State University Moorhead will be suspending all classes, including online and graduate classes Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20. Then, starting Monday, March 23, all face-to-face classes will transition to alternative modes of delivery. Campuses will remain open throughout the suspension, as will residence halls and dining facilities.

- North Dakota State College of Science will move to virtual instruction for classes. That starts Monday, March 23 to April 3. Dorms and campus dining will remain open for students who are unable to leave campus.

- North Dakota State University will not hold face-to-face classes starting Monday, March 23 and lasting until April 3. The university will remain open so faculty and staff can hold classes online. Dorms and campus dining will remain open for students who are unable to leave campus.

- The University of North Dakota will also move to virtual instruction for classes. That starts Monday, March 23 to April 3.

- Minot State University will move to virtual instruction for classes. That starts Monday, March 23 to April 3.

- Williston State College will move to virtual instruction for classes. That starts Monday, March 23 to April 3.

COMMUNITY:

- GiGi's Playhouse has canceled all programming, tutoring, special events, volunteer and outreach activities through March 31.

EVENTS:

- The Fargo-Moorhead Derby girls have canceled their season opener for this Saturday, March 14. Tickets purchased via Ticketmaster Internet and Mobile will be automatically refunded. Any tickets purchased at the Fargodome's box office will need to be returned to the Fargodome for a full refund.

- The University of Minnesota’s Extension Master Gardeners has canceled the East Otter Tail County Horticultural Day for Saturday, March 14.

- The Fargodome has canceled this year's PRCA Rodeo on Friday, March 20 through Saturday, March 21.

BUSINESSES:

- Sanford POWER, Sports Academies, and Sanford Wellness Centers will close for two weeks. The closures begin Friday, March 13th and impact operations in South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa. Sanford Health will reassess after two weeks, and members will receive additional information.