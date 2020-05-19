COVID-19 hits 17,000 case mark in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting an increase of 665 cases, bringing the state's total to 17,029.

The state is also reporting 17 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 748. Of the people who died, 608 of them lived in a long term care facility or nursing home. Nine cases are listed as probable, meaning a test result isn't on file.

11,540 people are recovered and no longer need isolation.

545 people are in the hospital with 229 of them in the ICU.

Clay County leads the northwestern part of the state with 310 confirmed cases.

