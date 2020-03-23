COVID-19 forcing changes at F-M Salvation Army

The Fargo-Moorhead Salvation Army is taking steps to help stop the spread of the virus among its clients, staff and volunteers.

At the same time, programs centered on food distribution and emergency support will continue to provide help to those most in need.

“Our mission of providing help to those needing assistance has not changed, even in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Lt. Colonel Lonneal Richardson, commander of The Salvation Army Northern Division. “These services are vital to people and families whose lives and livelihoods could be compromised during the difficult weeks ahead.”

Food distribution programs will adapt to avoid group gatherings. As a result, daily meals will no longer be served inside the service center but will instead be available as take-out meals.

The Salvation Army will continue to provide individuals with breakfast and lunch, Monday through Friday, per our regular schedule (8-9 a.m.; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.), and Sunday (5-6 p.m.), but these meals will be bagged for pick-up only.

For the time that is designated, there will be no contact with the public and the Salvation Army’s social services.

The Salvation Army will be available by phone to help those that have referrals or applications on their housing or utility needs.

The Salvation Army will be accepting email and fax transmissions, for those with access and brochures will be available at breakfast and lunch, if individuals require referrals for assistance at other community locations.

Use of The Salvation Army’s phone and showers have been suspended at this time.

“The additional steps taken to improve safety and extend needed services will certainly stretch our resources,” Richardson said. “But we are committed to serving as many people as possible, in the safest way possible, now and well into the future.”

