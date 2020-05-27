COVID-19 deaths top 900 in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting another 33 deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 932.

Now 10 deaths are listed as probable from COVID-19, meaning a positive test result isn't on file.

The state is also reporting another 510 new cases of coronavirus, that brings the active total to 5,218.

598 people are in the hospital and 260 of them are in the ICU.

16,314 people have recovered from the virus in the state.

We have more information on COVID-19 in Minnesota under the 'related links' section of this story.