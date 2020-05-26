COVID-19 deaths nearing 900 in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health says COVID-19 deaths in the state are now just shy of 900.

The death toll is 899, an increase of 18 from the day before. Of the total deaths, 732 of them lived in a nursing home or long-term care facility.

The state is also reporting another 652 positive cases, bringing the total case count to 21,960.

15,523 people are listed as recovered.

570 people are in the hospital with the virus and 258 of them are in the ICU.

Find more information on the numbers under the 'related links' section of this article.