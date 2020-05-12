COVID-19 death toll tops 600 in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting another day of major jumps in COVID-19 cases.

The death toll in the state now stands at 614, an increase of 23 from the day before. Of the deaths, 501 of them lived in a nursing home or long term care facility.

The total case count is now at 12,494, an increase of 695 from the day before.

496 people are in the hospital and 199 of them are in the ICU.

8,223 are listed as recovered in the state.

