COVID-19 death toll nears 600 in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting hundreds more cases of COVID-19 in the state and more deaths.

The death toll increased 13 from the day before, bringing it to 591 deaths. 472 deaths were people living in nursing homes or long term care facilities.

The total case count is now at 11,799, an increase of 528 from the day before.

452 people are in the hospital and 194 of them are in the ICU.

7,536 people are listed as recovered in the state.

Clay County is reporting 247 cases with 17 deaths. For a list of all other counties in the state, find the link under the 'related links' section of this story.

