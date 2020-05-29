COVID-19 death toll nears 1,000 in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 29 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the death toll close to 1,000.

A total of 996 people have died from the virus, with 811 of them living in a nursing home or long-term care facility.

590 new cases were reported today, bringing the active case count to 5,605.

16,930 people have recovered from the virus since the outbreak started in the state.

