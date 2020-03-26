Coronavirus confirmed at White Earth Indian Reservation

The coronavirus has made its to the White Earth Indian Reservation with the first positive test confirmed on Thursday.

The White Earth Emergency Management Incident Commander revealed the COVID-19 diagnosis on Facebook.

“The individual identified is on self-quarantine for a 14-day period and will be monitored by [the Minnesota Department of Health],” Commander Ed Snetsinger said. “MDH will contact identified individuals that are deemed high risk and ask them to also self-quarantine for 14 days and monitor symptoms.”

People with questions about COVID-19 can call the Mahnomen County ONE-Call Center at 218-936-2774 or send an email message at: covid19@whiteearth-nsn.gov.

