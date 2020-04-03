'We all need closure.': Funeral for Jamestown teen impacted due to COVID-19 concerns

Despite efforts to limit family and friends attending the burial of a Jamestown teenager, dozens still showed up to say their goodbyes Friday afternoon.

And it was all thanks to last minute social media posts the teens gathered at the High Land Cemetery Friday afternoon to say goodbye to their dear friend and classmate, 16-year-old Ava Donegan.

Donegan passed away last Sunday after being pinned under a pickup.

“That made me teary as we pulled up to the cemetery, that she touched that many people to where they came anyways. It just makes me wonder how many people would have came had they been able to,” Alyson Donegan, Ava's mother said.

After a funeral cancellation was posted in a local newspaper, and an email to Jamestown High School students stating 'the community is not able to celebrate the life of Ava,' many thought their goodbyes would have to wait.

However, the family and funeral home say they had nothing to do with those messages and never cancelled any of Ava's proceedings.

“I just wanted to lay my daughter to rest. I understand with Coronavirus and everything, but we all need closure,” Donegan said.

Central Valley Health and Jamestown Police deny cancelling Donegan’s funeral, instead saying they only suggested the proceedings should be limited to immediate family.

However, friendship and love outweighed those warnings.

“The kids said, ‘We don’t care. We don’t care if the cops are there. We’re coming,” Donegan said.

And Donegan says that’s the same attitude her daughter would have had.

“She was always there for everybody. If somebody was having a bad day, she was the first person to be a shoulder to lean on,” Donegan said.

A person who poured out love and positivity to all she met, aunt, Angie Englund, says she hopes others take from Ava’s example.

“She does something to people. That smile. She just touches their hearts,” Englund said.

It's a smile and light they say they’ll make sure Ava’s 8-month-old son, Graham knows and emulates as well. Donegan adding Ava's love for making videos on her phone are memories she will hold close and save for Graham to watch one day.

“Just hold your kids tight. You just never know,” Donegan said.

