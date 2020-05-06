COVID-19 cases top 8,000 in Minnesota

The state of Minnesota is reporting another major jump in COVID-19 cases.

The state is reporting 728 new cases, bringing the total to 8,579. Of those cases, 1,146 are healthcare workers.

30 more deaths have also been reported, bringing that total to 485. Of the 485 deaths, 391 of the people were living in a nursing home or long term care facility.

443 people are in the hospital and 180 of them are in the ICU.

In total, 5,005 people have recovered from the virus.

For a more detailed breakdown of the virus by county, click on the link under the 'related links' section of this story.