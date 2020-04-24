COVID-19 cases surpass 3,000 in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting another milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, more than 3,000 people have tested positive.

In total, 3,185 people have tested positive, an increase of 243 from the day before.

The death toll went up by 21 to 221 people.

278 people are currently in the hospital and 111 of them are in the ICU.

More people also continue to recover, that number stands at 1,594.

Clay County has now reached 100 positive cases and 4 deaths from the virus.

