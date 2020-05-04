COVID-19 cases now top 7,000 in Minnesota

Another major jump in positive cases reported in Minnesota--the total count now exceeds 7,000.

The case count went up 571 on Monday, May 4 to 7,234 positive cases total.

The death toll increased by nine to 428, a lower daily increase than it has been for the past few days.

396 people are in Minnesota hospitals and 166 of them are in the ICU.

4,212 are listed as recovered.

Hennepin County is leading the state in total positive cases and deaths, sitting at 2,298 cases and 284 deaths. Hennepin county contains Minneapolis.

