COVID-19 cases jump by 800 in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting a major increase in positive COVID-19 cases.

The state now says it has a total of 14,240 cases, an increase of 808 from the day before.

The death toll increased by 20 to 683. Of those, 554 lived in a nursing home or assisted living facility. Nine deaths still remain as probably COVID related, meaning a positive test result ins't on file.

498 people are in the hospital and 200 of them are in the ICU.

9,503 people no longer need isolation.

