One new death, 42 additional COVID-19 cases in North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting one new death and 42 additional cases of COVID-19 in the state.

State health officials say the man who died was in his 80s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

There are 42 new cases of coronavirus. 36 of those cases are in Cass County.

There are 631 active cases in the state.

There are currently 35 people in the hospital.

1,793 people have recovered from COVID-19 in North Dakota.

There have been 57 deaths.

Here is a breakdown of the latest cases (5/28):

Individuals who died with COVID-19:

• Man in his 80s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

Counties with new positive cases:

• Burleigh County - 2

• Cass County – 36

• Grand Forks County – 1

• Richland County – 1

• Traill County – 1

• Ward County - 1

By the numbers:

86,728 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+1,978 total tests from yesterday)

68,254 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+914 unique individuals from yesterday)

65,773 – Total Negative (+872 unique individuals from yesterday)

2,481 – Total Positive (+42 unique individuals from yesterday)

2.1% – Daily Positivity Rate

161 – Total Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)

35 – Currently Hospitalized (-5 individuals from yesterday)

1,793 – Total Recovered (+31 individuals from yesterday)

57 – Total Deaths*** (+1 individual from yesterday)

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.

