COVID-19 cases in Minnesota rise to 503, nine total deaths

Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 503 cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

Officials are also reporting four additional deaths, bringing the total to nine.

Of these new deaths, three are being reported from long-care facilities.

Officials say they are continuing to focus their efforts on those in congregate living centers, health care workers and those hospitalized.

As of Sunday, 39 are hospitalized in the state of Minnesota. Others are recovering from home.

A total of 35 cases are being reported in long-term care or congregate facilities, 21 residents and 11 healthcare workers.

Officials say they are continuing to monitor these facilities very closely with daily consultations.

For more of a breakdown on COVID-19 cases in Minnesota, visit https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/situation.html