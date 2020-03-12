COVID-19 cases in MN moving closer to Red River Valley

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting more confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in the state, and they're getting closer to the Red River Valley.

Nine cases are now confirmed in the state. The impacted counties are:

-Stearns

-Ramsey

-Olmsted

-Hennepin

-Dakota

-Carver

-Anoka

Stearns County is the closest to the Red River Valley, housing cities such as St. Cloud and Sauk Centre. Those towns are down I-94 from Alexandria.

In North Dakota, one test has came back positive as of this writing.

Stay with Valley News Live as we follow this pandemic.