COVID-19 cases go past 16,000 in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting hundreds of new COVID-19 cases in the state, but relatively few deaths.

The state is reporting 705 new cases since the day before, bringing the total to 16,372.

The death toll has increase by nine, to 731 since the pandemic started. Among the deaths, 595 lived in a nursing home or assisted living facility.

488 people are in the hospital with 229 of them in the ICU. 10,764 people are listed as recovered.

