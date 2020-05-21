COVID-19 cases go over 18,000 in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health says COVID-19 cases in Minnesota have surpassed 18,000.

The state saw an increase of 539 cases bringing the total to 18,200.

32 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 809. 663 of the people who died lived in a nursing home or long term care facility. Nine deaths are still listed as probable.

566 people are in the hospital with the virus and 229 of them are in the ICU.

12,488 people have recovered.

