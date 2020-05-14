COVID-19 cases exceed 13,000 in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health now says COVID-19 cases in the state exceed 13,000.

The total now stands at 13,435, an increase of 518 from the day before.

The death toll increased by 25 to 663. Of those who died, 537 lived in a nursing home or assisted living facility. Nine deaths are still listed as probable, even though a positive test result isn't on file.

498 people are in the hospital and 203 of them are in the ICU.

9,136 people are listed as recovered in the state.

The Department of Health is now saying the reported numbers may be changing slightly from day to day as it works on confirmation.

