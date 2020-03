The Minnesota Department of Health is now reporting a case of coronavirus has been detected in Wadena County.

This is the first case reported north of Stearns County.

In total, the state now has 89 cases of COVID-19.

The counties affected are: Anoka, Benton, Blue Earth, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Martin, Mower, Nicollet, Olmsted, Ramsey, Renville, Rice, Scott, Stearns, Waseca, Washington, Wright.

