COVID-19 Testing at the FARGODOME

The North Dakota Department of Health and the North Dakota National Guard will host two outdoor drive-up COVID-19 testing events in Fargo.

Testing will take place on Sun. May 3 from noon-4:30 p.m. and on Mon. May 4 from 1-5:30 p.m.

Testing will take place in the west parking lot of the FARGODOME.

Tests are for those who have had close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and essential workers.

A close contact is anyone who has had a known exposure to a positive COVID-19 case in the past 14 days.

Additional event details:

· The goal of the event is to test 500 people per day, for a combined total of 1,000.

· There is no cost for the test and health insurance is not processed.

· Proof of residency will not be required.

· Proof of employment will not be required.

· The testing process takes approximately 15 minutes. Wait time in line may be longer.

· Those with a positive result will be notified by phone within 24-72 hours.

· Those with a negative result will be notified by email or phone within 48-72 hours, depending on when results are available from the State lab.

· Testing may be oral or nasal, depending on availability of testing supplies. Antibody testing will not be conducted at this event.

· Those participating in testing must be at least 12 years old.