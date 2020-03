The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting even more cases of the Coronavirus.

MDoH now reports the state has 14 cases. They are all in the same counties previously reported.

-Anoka

-Carver

-Dakota

-Hennepin

-Olmsted

-Ramsey

-Stearns

-Wright

The governor is expected to address the state at 1 Friday afternoon, stay with Valley News Live as we follow this story.